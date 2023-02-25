Winnipeg plays New York in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (30-24-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1, second in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba;…

New York Islanders (30-24-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the New York Islanders square off in an out-of-conference matchup.

Winnipeg has a 35-22-1 record overall and a 20-9-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have given up 150 goals while scoring 180 for a +30 scoring differential.

New York is 12-14-4 in road games and 30-24-7 overall. The Islanders have a 24-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Islanders won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 34 goals and 18 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 35 goals and 26 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.