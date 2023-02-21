Live Radio
Wilson’s 24 lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 77-68

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 10:23 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson recorded a double-double and Ohio beat Northern Illinois 77-68 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight victory.

Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists. Elmore James finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (11-17, 7-8) with 17 points. Zarigue Nutter added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois. In addition, Harvin Ibarguen finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Ohio visits Miami (OH) while Northern Illinois visits Central Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

