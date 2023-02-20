Wilson, Ohio Bobcats host the Northern Illinois Huskies

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-16, 7-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (11-16, 7-7 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies visit Dwight Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats in MAC action.

The Bobcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Ohio has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 7-7 against conference opponents. Northern Illinois is seventh in the MAC giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 63.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging eight points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

