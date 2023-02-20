Wilson leads No. 5 Kansas against No. 22 TCU after 21-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas Jayhawks (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -2; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas takes on the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 87-71 victory against the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-3 at home. TCU is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Jayhawks are 10-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles O’Bannon Jr. is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 7.3 points. Damion Baugh is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

Wilson is scoring 20.4 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

