Wilson and Ohio host Miami (OH)

Ohio Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-18, 4-11 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Dwight Wilson scored 24 points in Ohio’s 77-68 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The RedHawks are 8-9 on their home court. Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats have gone 9-6 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.2 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Wilson is averaging 17.0 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 65.2% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

