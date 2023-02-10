Williams, Tarleton State Texans take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Tarleton State Texans (13-12, 6-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-14, 3-9 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (13-12, 6-6 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-14, 3-9 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lue Williams and the Tarleton State Texans take on Cameron Gooden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers in WAC play.

The Trailblazers are 8-3 in home games. Utah Tech ranks third in the WAC shooting 38.7% from deep, led by Isaac Finlinson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Texans are 6-6 in conference games. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Freddy Hicks averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gooden is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Shamir Bogues is shooting 52.3% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

