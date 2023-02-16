Williams leads Troy against Arkansas State after 26-point performance

Troy Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Zay Williams scored 26 points in Troy’s 80-65 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-7 at home. Arkansas State is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Trojans have gone 8-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is 1-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

