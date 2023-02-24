Williams leads LSU against Ole Miss after 35-point showing

LSU Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-18, 2-13 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

LSU Tigers (13-15, 2-13 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-18, 2-13 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the Ole Miss Rebels after K.J. Williams scored 35 points in LSU’s 84-77 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels have gone 6-9 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 2-13 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.3% from downtown. Mwani Wilkinson paces the Tigers shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Williams is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.