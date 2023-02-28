Williams leads LSU against Missouri after 29-point game

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-16, 2-14 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 9-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (13-16, 2-14 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the Missouri Tigers after K.J. Williams scored 29 points in LSU’s 82-69 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The LSU Tigers are 10-7 on their home court. LSU is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 9-7 against SEC opponents. Missouri is fourth in the SEC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Brown averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Miller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the LSU Tigers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for LSU.

Brown is averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Missouri Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: LSU Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

