Williams leads Howard to 82-78 victory over SC State.

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 10:45 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jelani Williams’ 23 points helped Howard defeat South Carolina State 82-78 on Monday night.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (18-12, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Shy Odom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Elijah Hawkins had 15 points.

Rakeim Gary led the Bulldogs (5-24, 2-11) with 16 points. Davion Everett pitched in with 15 points and eight rebounds. Latavian Lawrence had 14 points and seven boards.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Howard hosts Norfolk State, while South Carolina State hosts North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

