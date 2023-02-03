Williams, Drexel Dragons to visit Foster, Monmouth Hawks

Drexel Dragons (13-10, 7-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-20, 2-8 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (13-10, 7-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-20, 2-8 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Monmouth in CAA action Saturday.

The Hawks have gone 1-8 in home games. Monmouth averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dragons have gone 7-4 against CAA opponents. Drexel is eighth in the CAA scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Amari Williams averaging 9.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Myles Foster is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Monmouth.

Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.