William & Mary hosts UNC Wilmington in conference showdown

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-6, 8-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (9-15, 4-7 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes William & Mary and UNC Wilmington meet on Saturday.

The Tribe are 8-4 on their home court. William & Mary is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks have gone 8-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Collier is averaging 9.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tribe. Anders Nelson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Trazarien White is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

