William & Mary hosts Mullen and Hampton

William & Mary Tribe (9-14, 4-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-17, 2-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the William & Mary Tribe after Kyrese Mullen scored 21 points in Hampton’s 71-66 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pirates have gone 4-5 at home. Hampton is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe have gone 4-6 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 35.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

