Wilkins scores 13, Longwood knocks off Campbell 74-50

The Associated Press

February 4, 2023, 4:22 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 13 points in Longwood’s 74-50 victory over Campbell on Saturday.

Wilkins added nine rebounds for the Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South Conference). D’Avian Houston finished 5 of 6 from the field to add 11 points.

Jay Pal led the way for the Fighting Camels (10-14, 5-7) with 15 points. Ricky Clemons added nine points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

