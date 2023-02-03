Wilkins, Longwood Lancers host the Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-9, 7-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-9, 7-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ricky Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels take on Isaiah Wilkins and the Longwood Lancers in Big South play.

The Lancers are 9-2 on their home court. Longwood scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 5-6 against Big South opponents. Campbell is eighth in the Big South shooting 33.7% from deep. Wesley Johnson leads the Fighting Camels shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkins is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Clemons is averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.