Wight scores 17 as William & Mary beats Elon 73-60

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight scored 17 points to help William & Mary defeat Elon 73-60 on Thursday night.

Wight added seven rebounds for the Tribe (11-19, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Miguel Ayesa shot 5 for 11 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Anders Nelson shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Phoenix (8-22, 6-11) were led in scoring by Max Mackinnon, who finished with 18 points and four steals. Jerald Gillens-Butler added 12 points for Elon. In addition, Sean Halloran had 10 points.

