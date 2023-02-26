Wichita State visits Tulane following Cook’s 23-point game

Wichita State Shockers (14-13, 7-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-8, 10-4 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (14-13, 7-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-8, 10-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -6; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Jalen Cook scored 23 points in Tulane’s 89-59 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Green Wave are 10-2 in home games. Tulane averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Shockers are 7-8 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is eighth in the AAC scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jaykwon Walton is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.