Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston’s 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 8-1 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks second in the AAC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by J’wan Roberts averaging 8.4.

The Shockers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Marcus Sasser is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Walker is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

