Wichita State hosts UCF after Hendricks’ 21-point performance

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-11, 5-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-11, 5-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits the Wichita State Shockers after Taylor Hendricks scored 21 points in UCF’s 73-64 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Shockers are 6-7 on their home court. Wichita State scores 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Knights are 4-6 against AAC opponents. UCF is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 blocks for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Hendricks is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.