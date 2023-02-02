Wichita State hosts No. 3 Houston following Porter’s 20-point game

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -12.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Craig Porter Jr. scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 85-72 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 against AAC opponents. Houston ranks fifth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 4.5.

The Shockers and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Shockers. Porter is averaging 11.4 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.