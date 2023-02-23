Wichita State hosts Memphis after Walton’s 21-point performance

Memphis Tigers (20-7, 10-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 7-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (20-7, 10-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (14-12, 7-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays the Memphis Tigers after Jaykwon Walton scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 79-65 win against the Temple Owls.

The Shockers are 7-8 on their home court. Wichita State averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 10-4 against AAC opponents. Memphis scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walton is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

Kendric Davis is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.