Wichita State hosts Hendricks and UCF

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-11, 5-6 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (12-11, 5-6 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the Wichita State Shockers after Taylor Hendricks scored 21 points in UCF’s 73-64 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Shockers have gone 6-7 in home games. Wichita State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 4-6 against AAC opponents. UCF is seventh in the AAC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Hendricks averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Hendricks is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.