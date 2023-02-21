Whyte and the Boston University Terriers take on conference foe Army

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 6-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (15-14, 9-7 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 6-10 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (15-14, 9-7 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Walter Whyte and the Boston University Terriers take on Jalen Rucker and the Army Black Knights in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Black Knights are 9-4 in home games. Army ranks seventh in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Terriers are 6-10 in Patriot play. Boston University is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Whyte is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

