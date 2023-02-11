Live Radio
Home » Sports » Whitley scores 18, Southern…

Whitley scores 18, Southern tops Prairie View A&M 79-65

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brion Whitley’s 18 points helped Southern defeat Prairie View A&M 79-65 on Saturday night.

Whitley was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, for the Jaguars (13-12, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Festus Ndumanya scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. P.J. Byrd added 14 points.

William Douglas finished with 13 points, 10 assists and three steals for the Panthers (9-16, 5-7). Yahuza Rasas added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Prairie View A&M. Jeremiah Gambrell also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up