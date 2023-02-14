Western Michigan faces Kent State, aims to break 8-game slide

Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-19, 2-10 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-19, 2-10 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan heads into the matchup against Kent State after losing eight straight games.

The Broncos are 5-5 in home games. Western Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Lamar Norman Jr. averaging 3.0.

The Golden Flashes are 10-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 17.6 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Sincere Carry is averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

