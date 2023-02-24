Western Michigan faces Akron, aims to end road losing streak

Western Michigan Broncos (7-21, 3-12 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-9, 11-4 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-21, 3-12 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-9, 11-4 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hits the road against Akron looking to end its 12-game road skid.

The Zips have gone 13-1 at home. Akron is eighth in the MAC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are 3-12 in conference play. Western Michigan is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Lamar Norman Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Broncos: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

