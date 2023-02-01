Western Kentucky and UTSA square off in conference matchup

UTSA Roadrunners (7-16, 1-11 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-11, 3-8 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-16, 1-11 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-11, 3-8 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Japhet Medor and the UTSA Roadrunners visit Dayvion McKnight and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-4 in home games. Western Kentucky is third in C-USA shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Darrius Miles shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners are 1-11 against C-USA opponents. UTSA has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Medor is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. DJ Richards is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

