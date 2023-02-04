Western Illinois visits Omaha after Fidler’s 33-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-9, 7-5 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-17, 3-9 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-9, 7-5 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-17, 3-9 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Frankie Fidler scored 33 points in Omaha’s 89-83 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks have gone 4-5 at home. Omaha is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Leathernecks are 7-5 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois is second in the Summit with 13.8 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Jungers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Fidler is averaging 13.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Massner is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

