Western Illinois plays North Dakota following Bennett’s 20-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-12, 8-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Quinlan Bennett scored 20 points in Western Illinois’ 82-69 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-7 on their home court. North Dakota gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 8-8 in conference games. Western Illinois ranks second in the Summit with 13.9 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 6.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Massner is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

