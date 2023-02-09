Western Illinois hosts UMKC after Massner’s 28-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-6 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-5 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-15, 6-6 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-9, 8-5 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -3; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Trenton Massner scored 28 points in Western Illinois’ 75-72 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Leathernecks have gone 10-2 at home. Western Illinois is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kangaroos are 6-6 in conference play. UMKC is eighth in the Summit with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 18 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

