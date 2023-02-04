Western Carolina takes on Chattanooga after Claude’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (12-12, 4-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-12, 5-6 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chattanooga Mocs (12-12, 4-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-12, 5-6 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Tyzhaun Claude scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 85-77 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 6-5 in home games. Western Carolina has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mocs are 4-7 in conference matchups. Chattanooga ranks ninth in the SoCon scoring 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Jake Stephens averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.