Western Carolina hosts East Tennessee State after Jackson’s 27-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (14-13, 7-7 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tre Jackson scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 93-59 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 7-5 in home games. Western Carolina leads the SoCon with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 5.9.

The Buccaneers are 6-8 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jordan King is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Haynes is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

