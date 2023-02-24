Western Carolina hosts Bradley and VMI

VMI Keydets (7-23, 2-15 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-14, 9-8 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VMI Keydets (7-23, 2-15 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (16-14, 9-8 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI takes on the Western Carolina Catamounts after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 24 points in VMI’s 87-83 overtime win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 8-5 in home games. Western Carolina has a 6-9 record against teams above .500.

The Keydets are 2-15 against SoCon opponents. VMI allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Asher Woods is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Keydets. Tony Felder is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

