West Virginia hosts No. 11 Iowa State after Stevenson’s 34-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones after Erik Stevenson scored 34 points in West Virginia’s 93-61 victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Mountaineers are 10-3 in home games. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jimmy Bell Jr. averaging 2.7.

The Cyclones are 7-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Stevenson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Caleb Grill is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals. Gabe Kalscheur is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

