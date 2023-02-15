Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (IL), Cesar Martin…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (IL), Cesar Martin field manager for New Hampshire (EL), Brent Lavalee field manager for Vancouver (NL), Donnie Murphy field manager for Dunedin (FSL), Jose Mayorga field manager for the Florida Complex League and Andy Fermin field manager for the Dominican Summer League.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Tyler Holton for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chad Kuhl on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Tate.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Sam Frontino.

OTTAWA TITANS — Released LHP Evan Grills.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Josh Sears to Gateway.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Zach Huffins.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jose Ledesma Jr.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G/F Terrence Ross.

National Women’s Basketball Association

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Tiffany Hayes to a regular contract. Waived F Jasmine Walker.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DE Brent Urban and CB Daryl Worley to contract extensions.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TEs Kendall Blanton and Matt Bushman, CB DiCaprio Bootle, G Mike Caliendo, LB Cole Christiansen, RBs Jerrion Ealy and La’Mical Perine, QB Chris Oladokun, WRs Cornell Powell and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, C Austin Reiter and DT Danny Shelton to reserve/futures contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Vic Fangio defensive coordinator.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Tae Hayes, K Quinn Nordin and WR Kristian Wilkerson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WRs Devon Allen and Tyrie Cleveland, DB Mario Goodrich, DEs Tarron Jackson and Matt Leo, OTs Fred Johnson and Roderick Johnson, G Iosua Opeta and LB Davion Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Charles-Antoine Beaulieu.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned RW Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned LW Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Mikey Anderson to an eight-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel, C Tommy Novak and RW Phil Tomasino from Milwaukee (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Nick Cicek and G Eetu Makiniemi to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Auston Matthews from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Dylan McIlrath from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled G Henrik Tikkanen from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed RW Shawn Boudrias to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Released D Brandon Davidson from a standard player contract (APC).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Joe Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Joseph Nardi to Toledo (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned RW Sean Josling to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Cory Dennis from reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended F Philip Lagunov and removed him from the roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kyle Neuber from injured reserve. Activated F Serron Noel from reserve. Placed Fs Jake Smith and Nick Lappin on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Kawaguchi from reserve. Placed F Justin Misiak on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Jake Goldowski. Activated D Brandon Fortunato from reserve. Placed F Easton Brodzinski on reserve. Placed D Louka Henault on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Leif Mattson from reserve. Placed D Jeremy Masella on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Mitch Fossier from reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Matthew Svedl on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin from reserve. Placed F Branden Makara on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Sam Hu and Houston Wilson. Activated D Adam Eby from reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Claimed D Artur Terchiyev from Worcester.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Sam Craggs on reserve. Placed F Mitchell Heard on injured resere.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Dillon Hill from reserve. Placed G Francis Marotte on reserve. Suspended F/D Chad Pietroniro and removed him from the roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Brad Arvanitis. Lifted F Stefan Fournier from suspension and added him to roster. Activated D Chris McKay from reserve. Placed Fs Stefan Fournier and Sam Sternschein on reserve. Placed F Brayden Watts on injured reserve. Released G Ky Nixon as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired D Josh Victor from Florida and F Max Johnson from Wheeling.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Herbert Endeley to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired $75,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2024 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Jen Lalor, Shaun Harris and Ak Lakhani assistant coaches.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Seb Hines first assistant, goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Named Kevin Sumlin associate football head coach, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

