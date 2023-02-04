Weber State visits Idaho State following Mackenzie’s 30-point game

Weber State Wildcats (11-11, 6-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-14, 5-4 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-11, 6-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-14, 5-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -3.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Brock Mackenzie scored 30 points in Idaho State’s 95-91 overtime victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals are 5-4 in home games. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 28.6 rebounds. Brayden Parker leads the Bengals with 4.5 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Dillon Jones is averaging 15.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

