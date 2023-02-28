Weber State outlasts Northern Arizona 90-89 in OT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 26 points, Dillon Jones added a double-double and Weber State defeated Northern…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 26 points, Dillon Jones added a double-double and Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 90-89 in overtime on Monday night.

Verplancken shot 8 for 15 from the floor (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (17-14, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Jones finished with 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers, adding 11 rebounds. Zahir Porter made two 3-pointers and scored 15.

Jalen Cole finished with 29 points to pace the Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-13). Xavier Fuller added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Liam Lloyd contributed 16 points and seven rebounds.

Verplancken opened the extra period with a basket, Porter followed with a three-point play and the Wildcats never trailed. Loyd sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 76.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

