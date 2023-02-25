Weber State hosts Idaho following Jones’ 21-point performance

Idaho Vandals (10-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (10-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -8; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays the Idaho Vandals after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 89-82 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats are 7-4 in home games. Weber State is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 4-12 in conference matchups. Idaho averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Isaac Jones is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 19.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.