Washington visits Stanford after Brooks’ 24-point game

Washington Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-17, 5-12 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington…

Washington Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-17, 5-12 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Stanford Cardinal after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 24 points in Washington’s 65-56 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 8-6 in home games. Stanford has a 6-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 8-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Raynaud is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Keyon Menifield is averaging 10.1 points for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.