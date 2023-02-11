Washington State hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington’s 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-9 against conference opponents. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooks averaging 5.5.

The Cougars and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is averaging 14.4 points for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Brooks is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.