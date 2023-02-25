Washington leads LIU against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 11-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-24, 1-14 NEC) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 11-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-24, 1-14 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -9.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Andre Washington scored 37 points in LIU’s 93-82 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Sharks are 2-9 in home games. LIU ranks fourth in the NEC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by R.J. Greene averaging 7.7.

The Warriors are 11-4 in NEC play. Merrimack ranks seventh in the NEC shooting 31.9% from deep. Thomas Hall leads the Warriors shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sharks. Washington is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Jordan Minor is averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.