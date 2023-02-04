Walton leads Wichita State against Tulsa after 24-point game

Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (11-11, 4-6 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-16, 1-9 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 70-61 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-6 at home. Tulsa ranks eighth in the AAC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 10.4.

The Shockers have gone 4-6 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Selebangue is shooting 66.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Shockers. Walton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

