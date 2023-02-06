Walker, Michigan State Spartans to host Young and the Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Michigan State in Big Ten action Tuesday.

The Spartans have gone 9-2 at home. Michigan State averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Terrapins are 7-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 13.8 points for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Jahmir Young is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

