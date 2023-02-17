Walker leads UAB against UTSA after 22-point showing

UAB Blazers (19-8, 10-6 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-19, 2-14 C-USA) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UAB Blazers (19-8, 10-6 C-USA) at UTSA Roadrunners (8-19, 2-14 C-USA)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after Jordan Walker scored 22 points in UAB’s 79-66 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-9 in home games. UTSA has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blazers are 10-6 in C-USA play. UAB ranks second in C-USA with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.4 points. Japhet Medor is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Walker is scoring 22.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

