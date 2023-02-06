Walker guides Texas Southern past Bethune-Cookman 69-62

HOUSTON (AP) — John Walker III scored 21 points to lead Texas Southern to a 69-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman on…

HOUSTON (AP) — John Walker III scored 21 points to lead Texas Southern to a 69-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Walker had five rebounds for the Tigers (8-16, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). PJ Henry totaled 14 points, six assists and five steals. Davon Barnes added 11 points.

The Wildcats (9-15, 5-6) were led by Marcus Garrett with 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Joe French finished with 15 points and Zion Harmon scored 11.

Both teams play on Saturday. Texas Southern visits Grambling, while Bethune-Cookman hosts Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

