Wake Forest visits Joiner and NC State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-6 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -6; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points in NC State’s 77-69 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolf Pack are 14-1 on their home court. NC State is third in the ACC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. D.J. Burns leads the Wolf Pack with 5.0 boards.

The Demon Deacons have gone 9-7 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is fourth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Hildreth averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Joiner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

