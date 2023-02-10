Wake Forest takes on Georgia Tech following Appleby’s 35-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Tyree Appleby scored 35 points in Wake Forest’s 92-85 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Demon Deacons are 11-2 in home games. Wake Forest is third in the ACC scoring 78.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 2-12 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Demon Deacons and Yellow Jackets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Miles Kelly is averaging 12.9 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

