Wagner visits Saint Francis (PA) following Cohen’s 31-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (14-12, 7-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-16, 9-6 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (14-12, 7-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (12-16, 9-6 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Josh Cohen scored 31 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 82-72 win against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash have gone 9-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has an 8-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 7-8 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Gregory is averaging 5.4 points for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 22.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Javier Esquerra Trelles averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Delonnie Hunt is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.