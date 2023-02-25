Wagner knocks off Saint Francis (PA) 68-58

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 17 points in Wagner’s 68-58 win against Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday night.…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 17 points in Wagner’s 68-58 win against Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday night.

Hunt shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (15-12, 8-8 Northeast Conference). Brandon Brown added 11 points while going 4 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had 15 rebounds. Javier Esquerra Trelles shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Josh Cohen led the way for the Red Flash (12-17, 9-7) with 29 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Luke Ruggery added 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

