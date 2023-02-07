Virginia Tech hosts Boston College after Pedulla’s 22-point performance

Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on the Boston College Eagles after Sean Pedulla scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 74-68 win over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hokies have gone 11-2 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-8 in conference play. Boston College allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 10.9 points. Pedulla is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Mason Madsen averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

